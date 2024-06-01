Next Article

T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan can make these records

What's the story Shakib Al Hasan will be the cynosure of all eyes when Bangladesh open their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 journey versus Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Placed in Group D, Bangladesh would be eyeing quality cricket after a poor performance against co-hosts USA in the recently concluded T20I bilateral series. Shakib could be Bangladesh's game-changer as he eyes these mega records.

Shakib has been a force for the Bangla Tigers with his all-round heroics across formats. His contribution in T20Is and T20 cricket in general has been excellent. The senior cricketer would be aiming to make his presence felt with both bat and ball. He is one of the vital cogs in this Bangladesh set-up. Shakib would be raring to make a positive impact.

First bowler to register 50 wickets at T20 World Cup

Shakib is the highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner is the only bowler with 40-plus wickets. Having played 36 matches in the mega tournament, Shakib owns 47 wickets at 18.63. His economy rate is a splendid 6.78. Shakib is three wickets shy of becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in the tournament.

150 wickets loading for Shakib in T20Is

Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is. The prolific spinner owns a total of 146 wickets from 122 matches at 20.45. His economy rate is 6.78. Shakib is in line to become only the second bowler after Tim Southee to claim 150-plus T20I scalps. Southee has 157 scalps at 23.15. Shakib can also become the first spinner with this milestone.

First Bangladesh batter to score 2,500 T20I runs

Shakib is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is. The southpaw has amassed 2,440 runs at an average of 23.46. His strike rate reads 121.93. Shakib is 60 runs short of becoming the first Bangladesh batter to complete 2,500 runs. Mahmudullah is the only other Bangladesh batter with 2,000-plus runs (2,299). Shakib has smashed 246 fours and could become the first Bangladesh batter with 250-plus fours.

Other records Shakib can make

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakib owns 42 T20I wickets at neutral venues. His average reads 21.52 (ER: 6.90). He is eight scalps shy of the 50-wicket mark. Notably, Shakib owns 69 wickets at home and 35 in away games (home of opposition). Shakib owns six four-wicket hauls in T20Is (2nd-highest) and is one shy of equalling Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo (7) for the joint-most tally.

Shakib's T20 stats in full

In 433 T20s, Shakib has claimed 488 wickets at 6.76. He has 11 four-wicket hauls and five fifers. With the bat, he has hammered 7,267 runs at 21.37. He has hit 31 fifties to date.