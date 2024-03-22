Next Article

Sri Lanka are on top of Bangladesh in the first Test

1st Test, SL on top versus Bangladesh: Day 1 report

By Rajdeep Saha 06:04 pm Mar 22, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka are on top of Bangladesh in the first Test being held in Sylhet. Day 1 saw the Lankans score 280/10 in 68 overs with centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis. In response, the hosts are 32/3 at stumps. Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque are the batters to have gone back to the pavilion. Here are further details.

Start

A dismal start for the Lankans

SL were in tatters, being reduced to 57/5 in 16.2 overs. Khaled Ahmed handed the hosts a massive start, removing the front three Lankan batters. He sent back Nilshan Madushka, Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne. A run out saw Angelo Mathews depart cheaply before Shoriful Islam dismissed Dinesh Chandimal. Khaled lured Madushka, Mendis and Karunaratne to loose shots before Chandimal fell into a trap.

Duo

A commanding 202-run stand helps the Lankans

From 57/5, Sri Lanka raced to 259/6. Dhananjaya and Kamindu added 202 runs. Dhananjaya and Kamindu led the charge for Sri Lanka's revival. They counterattacked the Bangladesh bowlers and put them under pressure as Shanto's men searched for answers. The pitch eased out as the day progressed and the duo made inroads to thwart the hosts.

Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya de Silva slams maiden Test ton as SL captain

Dhananjaya brought up his maiden Test hundred as Sri Lanka's skipper. He slammed his 11th Test ton and has raced to 3,403 runs, averaging 40.03 (50s: 13). With his off-spin, the 32-year-old has so far scalped 34 Test wickets at 58.14. Dhananjaya has enjoyed batting against the Tigers as he now owns 662 runs in eight Tests against them, averaging 55.16.

Kamindu

Kamindu Mendis registers his maiden Test hundred

Kamindu has brought up his maiden hundred in Test cricket. The 25-year-old is standing in just his second Test and first in nearly 20 months. He scored a fiery 127-ball 102 (11 fours, 3 sixes). Kamindu, who scored 61 on his Test debut against Australia in July 2022, has now breached the 50-run mark in his first two innings in the format.

Information

SL collapse after the stand gets broken

From a position of comfort, Sri Lanka suffered a collapse. Both settled players departed in quick succession before the last three scalps fell for 16 runs. Bangladesh ended on a strong note.

Bowling

What about the Bangladesh bowlers?

Khaled finished with 3/72 from 17 overs. Debutant Nahid Rana managed 3/87 on debut. He was expensive, having bowled 14 overs and conceding at 6.20. Taijul Islam bowled 13 overs and claimed one scalp for 31 runs. He bowled six maidens. Shoriful Islam bowled 14 overs and managed 1/59. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled 10 overs (0/25).

Mendis

Mendis completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket

Sri Lanka's Mendis has completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket. Mendis came into this contest with 3,998 runs. He, however, could not last long and ended up scoring a 26-ball 16 (2 fours). He completed 4,000 runs in 115 innings for the Lankans. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis is the 13th Sri Lankan player to clock 4,000-plus runs (now 4014).