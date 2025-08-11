Rana Daggubati arrives at ED office in online betting case

Investigation details

Probe under multiple sections of law

The ED is investigating the financial transactions and digital footprints of several celebrities named in the FIR, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi. The case is being probed under various sections, such as Sections 318(4) and 112 read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and Section 66-D of the IT Act pertaining to cheating and online cheating.