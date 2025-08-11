Rana Daggubati arrives at ED office in online betting case
What's the story
Actor Rana Daggubati arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged illegal promotion of online betting platforms. His summons comes after a series of interrogations involving other celebrities linked to this case. An FIR filed by the Cyberabad police named 29 individuals, accusing them of promoting betting apps through digital advertisements.
Timeline
Daggubati's summons was rescheduled for today
Daggubati was initially summoned on July 23 but requested more time due to film commitments. His appearance was then rescheduled for August 11. On August 6, actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the agency, while Prakash Raj was questioned on July 30. Raj has said he withdrew from his association with gaming apps in 2017 after realizing it was inappropriate. The Kingdom actor also told the media following his interrogation that he hadn't done anything illegal.
Investigation details
Probe under multiple sections of law
The ED is investigating the financial transactions and digital footprints of several celebrities named in the FIR, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi. The case is being probed under various sections, such as Sections 318(4) and 112 read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and Section 66-D of the IT Act pertaining to cheating and online cheating.
Legal action
FIR filed against celebrities earlier this year
Earlier this year, the Telangana Police had filed an FIR against 29 celebrities and influencers, including Daggubati and Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps on their social media platforms. The complaint was lodged at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad after a petition by businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. He claimed many individuals in his community were influenced to invest money in these gambling apps heavily advertised by social media personalities.