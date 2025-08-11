Riz Ahmed's top roles that shaped his career

Riz Ahmed is a versatile actor who has given a lot to the film industry with his gripping performances. Famous for his portrayal of complex characters, Ahmed has taken up roles that left a mark on audiences' minds. From drama to action, his work ranges over different genres, making his caliber evident. Here, we take a look at five of Ahmed's iconic roles.

Breakthrough role 'Nightcrawler' - A breakthrough performance In Nightcrawler, Ahmed plays Rick, a young man who gets sucked into the shady world of crime journalism. His portrayal of Rick was both nuanced and gripping, capturing the desperation and ambition of someone trying to make it in Los Angeles. The film was a critical success, and Ahmed's performance was praised for its authenticity and depth.

Miniseries impact 'The Night Of' - A gripping miniseries Ahmed played the lead character of Nasir Khan in HBO's miniseries The Night Of. His portrayal of a college student accused of murder was a masterclass in vulnerability and complexity. The series was hailed by all and Ahmed's performance was highly praised as well, winning him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Emotional depth 'Sound of Metal' - An emotional journey In Sound of Metal, Ahmed stars as Ruben Stone, a drummer who loses his hearing. The film deals with themes of identity and acceptance, and Ahmed's emotionally charged performance struck a chord with audiences across the globe. His portrayal won him several accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Personal connection 'Mogul Mowgli' - A personal story Ahmed co-wrote and starred in Mogul Mowgli, where he plays Zed, a British-Pakistani rapper who's met with an unexpected illness. Loosely based on his own life, the film explores what it means to be caught between two cultures and how it affects one's identity. With this role, Ahmed sheds light on the struggles of artists who are caught between personal and professional ambitions.