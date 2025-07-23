Rana Daggubati fails to appear before ED; new date issued 

Actor Rana Daggubati has requested a new date to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged illegal betting apps case . The agency had summoned him for questioning on Wednesday. However, he informed them that he wouldn't be able to make it due to a film shoot in Tamil Nadu , per a News18 report. Following this, the ED issued a fresh notice with August 11 as the date for his appearance, reported PTI.

Additional summons Other summoned celebs Apart from Daggubati, the ED has also summoned actors Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi for questioning. Raj has been asked to appear on July 30, Deverakonda on August 6, and Lakshmi on August 13. These four celebrities were among 29 individuals booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps.

Probe details What's the case against them? The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on five First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The agency suspects that endorsements of platforms such as Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Parimatch, and Lotus365 are linked to laundering large sums through paid promotions.

Denials When Daggubati and Raj responded to allegations When the FIRs were filed by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police against some of these celebrities, they denied any wrongdoing. They claimed to have terminated contracts with certain betting apps due to ethical concerns. In March this year, Daggubati and Deverakonda clarified that they only endorsed legally permitted online skill-based games. Raj stated that he didn't renew a contract for promoting an app in 2017 after realizing it was wrong.