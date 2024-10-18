Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest film 'Vettaiyan' has seen a dip in domestic earnings, collecting ₹122cr by its eighth day.

The film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, centers around a drug trade investigation and will be available on Prime Video post its theatrical run.

Despite mixed reviews, fans are excited about Rajinikanth and Bachchan's on-screen reunion after 33 years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vettaiyan' struggles on weekdays; collects ₹122cr by Day 8

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:58 am Oct 18, 202409:58 am

What's the story The action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has witnessed a massive drop in ticket sales after its release. Despite raking in over ₹100 crore in India in its four-day extended opening weekend, the film's box office performance has struggled since the weekdays kicked in. Here's more on this.

'Vettaiyan' box office performance: A closer look

In its opening week, Vettaiyan raked in ₹118.95 crore net in India and ₹208.85 crore gross worldwide, entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk reported. However, on its eighth day, the film witnessed a major dip in domestic earnings, earning around ₹3.15 crore net across all languages for a total of ₹122.1 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate on Thursday stood at 16.79%, with morning shows at 13.94%, afternoon shows at 16.01%, evening shows at 18.27% and night shows at 18.95%.

'Vettaiyan' plot and digital streaming rights

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, Vettaiyan revolves around a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher, which brings her to a police officer known for his unorthodox methods of investigation. The film is available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. After its theatrical run, Vettaiyan will stream on Prime Video which has bagged the digital rights for ₹90 crore.

Mixed reviews and comparison with Rajinikanth's previous film

Vettaiyan opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While some praised the veteran actor's performance and technical execution, others criticized the storyline and pacing. The film is Rajinikanth's follow-up to the blockbuster Jailer, which grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide in 2023. An industry analyst noted that it would be difficult for Vettaiyan to match the success of Jailer due to its mixed reception.

'Vettaiyan' marks reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan

One of the biggest highlights of Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth and Bachchan's reunion on the big screen after 33 years. The two legends were last seen together in the 1991 action-drama Hum. Despite the film's mixed run at the box office, fans have celebrated their on-screen reunion as a memorable cinematic moment.