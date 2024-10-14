Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajinikanth's latest film 'Vettaiyan' has made a splash at the box office, raking in over ₹100cr in its opening weekend despite mixed reviews.

The film, which features a star-studded cast and revolves around a drug trade scandal, has already surpassed most 2024 Tamil films in earnings.

With a global collection of over ₹160cr in just four days, 'Vettaiyan' is set to be a streaming hit on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' is untouchable; crosses ₹100cr mark in opening weekend!

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:47 am Oct 14, 202411:47 am

What's the story The Tamil film Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, has crossed the ₹100cr club at the box office within its first weekend of release. The movie was released on October 10 in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Despite facing competition from other films like Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Dhruva Sarja's Martin, and Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Vettaiyan has managed to shine with its star power.

Box office performance

'Vettaiyan' Day 4 collection and occupancy rates

On its fourth day, Vettaiyan earned ₹22.25cr, taking its total net collection to ₹104.8cr. The film witnessed an overall 57.25% Tamil occupancy, 32.16% Telugu occupancy, and 19.75% Hindi occupancy in theaters across India. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film's earnings have been in double digits since its release on October 10 (Dussehra).

Film details

'Vettaiyan' plot and star-studded cast

Vettaiyan revolves around a drug trade unearthed by a government school teacher, which leads a police officer to uncover hidden scandals. The film stars an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Bachchan, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Global success

'Vettaiyan' global earnings and comparison with other films

In just four days, Vettaiyan has already raked in over ₹160cr worldwide, including ₹65cr from Tamil Nadu alone. While the film had a strong weekend, its weekday earnings remain to be seen. Vettaiyan has already beaten most of the 2024 Tamil films at the box office and is currently at No. 3 after Vijay's GOAT and Dhanush's Raayan. After its theatrical release, Vettaiyan is likely to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.