By Aikantik Bag 01:27 pm Oct 04, 2023

'Thalaivar 170' is filming now

Megastar Rajinikanth is basking in the glory of Jailer. For the last few days, Lyca Productions have been unveiling the cast members of the actor's next film, Thalaivar 170. Now, the makers have dropped the much-awaited poster featuring the man himself and revealed that the movie has gone on floors on Wednesday. Recently, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, hence reports are rife that the filming has commenced in God's Own Country, Kerala.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie is set to be a thrilling entertainer with a social message, as mentioned by Rajinikanth in a recent media interaction. Thalaivar 170 features an impressive cast, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be reuniting with Thalaivar after 30 years. The cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dussara Vijayan. The film's shooting is expected to take place near Shankhumugham and last for about 10 days.

