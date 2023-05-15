Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan hitchhikes to beat traffic; picture goes viral

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 15, 2023, 11:59 am 3 min read

Amitabh Bachchan recently took a lift on stranger's bike to reach his work location on time

Known for his down-to-earth personality, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently made headlines as he shared a picture of himself taking a bike ride with a stranger to avoid traffic jams. The 80-year-old megastar, who sustained injuries on the sets of Project K in March, recuperated and resumed his work in April. The recent post by the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans.

'Thank you for getting me on time to work…'

"Thank you for the ride buddy...don't know you...but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work...faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams. Thank you capped, shorts, and yellowed T-shirt owner," wrote Big B in an Instagram post which was accompanied by the said picture. Meanwhile, Bachchan appeared to be comfortably seated on the back seat of the bike.

Take a look at Bachchan's Instagram post

Fans appreciated Bachchan's cool avatar but expressed concerns over safety

Fans quickly noticed a new post from the Bollywood legend and flooded it with words of appreciation. However, some fans were also worried to see the actor and the bike rider without helmets. One Instagram user wrote, "Sir, it's important to wear a helmet." Fans aside, actor Rohit Roy also took to the comment section and wrote, "You are the coolest dude on earth!"

The bike ride reminded Big B of his college days

In his blog, Bachchan described how the bike ride took him down memory lane, reminding him of his college days. He expressed that the enthusiasm for riding a bike never fades away. "The early years come tumbling by in the thoughts and the mind when the family car was allowed to be used...such fun times....carefree and just," the actor wrote in his blog.

However, Bachchan also noted that the situation has changed now

Further in his blog post, the Uunchai actor noted that the situation has changed since his college days, and now it is important to keep in mind "caution and care." The actor shared his desire to sometimes drive himself to work, but how he is concerned about drivers following traffic regulations. He also shared his frustration regarding drivers who don't wear helmets.

Meanwhile, a look at Bachchan's upcoming projects

The 80-year-old actor has some interesting projects in his kitty lined up this year. He will soon be seen sharing the screen with actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Naga Ashwin Reddy's directorial, Project K. The film, expected to release next year, will mark Padukone's Telugu debut. Besides, Bachchan reportedly will also be seen in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's upcoming action film Ganapath.