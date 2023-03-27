Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar named brand ambassador of JioCinema

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 27, 2023, 12:44 pm 2 min read

JioCinema announces legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador

Sachin Tendulkar, a top-notch Indian cricketer who holds several batting records, has now been named OTT streaming service JioCinema's brand ambassador, ahead of the IPL 2023. The finest player in the history of Indian cricket, who is worshipped by millions of fans globally, has opened his new innings with the popular Indian streaming service, where he called fans to watch IPL on JioCinema.

Why does this story matter?

Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2008—the inaugural season—with Mumbai Indians and in November 2013, he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Meanwhile, in February, Reliance Jio confirmed that the IPL cricket matches will be streamed live in 4K quality on JioCinema.

Earlier, it used to stream on Disney+ Hotstar where people would pay for a subscription to watch the matches.

Batting legend's new innings with JioCinema

As per the company, Tendulkar will reinforce JioCinema's efforts to make sports viewing synonymous with digital. In addition to this, the former Mumbai Indians captain will participate in various initiatives featured on the OTT platform, Sports18 channel, and various social media platforms, the company informed. Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said he was thrilled to have Tendulkar, who is synonymous with cricket, on board.

Check out the Twitter post

IPL is set to begin on March 31

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) tips off on Friday. Upon striking this partnership, Tendulkar stated, "While there are many interesting digital innovations being rolled out this IPL, I am sure this is just the start of more to come. It has been a pleasure working with the Viacom18 team and I am looking forward to an exciting partnership as we travel together."

Important details you should not miss

The IPL will commence on Friday and end on May 28. Notably, the first match will be played between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All the matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free this season. Moreover, JioCinema will offer multi-language streaming and interactivity through the Play Along feature.