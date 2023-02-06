Lifestyle

Chatting with your crush? Don't make these mistakes ever

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 06, 2023

Communication is the key, especially when talking to a love interest

Don't 'crush' your love life even before it starts! When it comes to texting your crush or a date you found online, a conversation is among the most important deciding factors for a possible relationship. No matter how text savvy you are, it takes the right expression to strike a chord with your potential partner. Take note of these five common mistakes to avoid.

Don't make it sound like a personal interview

Getting to know each other better is a common communication starter. However, in the process of doing so, do not let your curiosity take the better of you and ruin your chances. Refrain from asking too many questions that can make the other person feel interrogated. Instead of making it a mundane Q&A round, build the conversation around things that can catch their interest.

One-word responses are a big no-no

In order to make the other person feel that you are invested in the conversation as much as they are, refrain from giving one-word responses. Put in some effort to come up with some interesting, creative, quirky, and humorous responses that keep the conversation going in the right direction. Light-hearted, flirty, and savage responses can also spruce up the conversation a tad bit.

Late responses are an absolute turn-off

Responding to their texts late or leaving the conversation midway can slim down your chances of being with them to none. If you are busy with something or a sudden emergency shows up, let them know there and then instead of keeping them hanging. You can fix a particular time that suits both of you to carry out the remaining interaction.

Don't use too much jargon or abbreviations

The first and foremost rule in making your communication more creative is to avoid using too much jargon or abbreviations. Write and finish your phrases and sentences properly to avoid any misleading communication or confusion. Words have power, so much so that they can influence the other person if written nicely. You can also add relevant GIFs to your texts to make them fun.

Move over routine stuff

Asking them the same old stuff or talking about routine things every day won't lead to any growth. And let's face it, both of you have other options to explore on the dating platform too. Make an effort to stand out by seeking/offering recommendations for shows/movies, food, or restaurants. Both of you can also play some games or show each other your talents/skills.