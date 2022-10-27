World

Pope Francis warns against watching excess news, pornography

Pope Francis warns against watching excess news, pornography

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 27, 2022, 04:16 pm 3 min read

The 85-year-old Pope who has over 19 million followers on Twitter, said that he did not use social media "because I arrived too late"

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church has warned against watching excess news and pornography. Francis said it while addressing priests and seminarians studying at Rome as he was addressing a convention on Monday. He was addressing how new generation clergy can "share the joy about being Christian, without forgetting our identity or being too exposed and arrogant" while using social media.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pope Francis, having global popularity made an extraordinary statement on Monday during an address to priests and seminarians in Rome about watching porn.

He went into detail about the bad impact of pornography, watching excess news, and listening to music while addressing new-generation clergy. He explained to them how social media can be used to expand doctrine.

Impact 'Pornography weakens the priestly heart'

While responding to a wide range of questions from seminarians and priests in the convention, Francis, sovereign of the Vatican City, said that porn temptation "weakness priestly heart". "Each of you think if you've had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It's a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen," Francis added while addressing the convention.

Weakens soul Priests, nuns immune to Pornography: Francis

Besides so many people, Priests and nuns are also immune to digital photography, Francis claimed while seeking their attention towards it, he said, "the devil enters from there". "The devil enters from there: it weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going down to these details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that touches priests, nuns, consecrated souls," he said.

Avoid plethora 'Watching excessive news, music distracts work'

In the digital world where news and music have become more accessible, Francis suggested to the seminarians to avoid watching too much news and listening to music as he said, "it distracts a person from work". In March this year, Vatican News reported Francis saying, "Music can give hope, even amid difficult times of war" while meeting young choristers in Bologna city of Italy.

Social media Popular Pope says 'did not use social media'

The 85-year-old Pope who has over 19 million followers on Twitter, said that he did not use social media "because I arrived too late". His widely followed social media accounts on different platforms are being "managed by a team of people," as reported by different media outlets. A document about "Social Media in the Catholic Church" suggests that Francis uses it to "spread doctrine".