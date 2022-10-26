World

Woman 'buried alive' by husband calls cops using Apple watch

In a miraculous incident, an Apple watch saved the life of a woman in the United States. Young Sook, 42, was stabbed and buried alive by her husband in Washington state on October 16, but she called the emergency services using her Apple watch and escaped miraculously from the shallow grave, and later sought help from strangers, The Daily Beast reported.

Incident Couple's fight for divorce turns ugly

The couple had been litigating a divorce for some years, and the husband sought to keep his pension money out of her hands, according to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast. On October 16, Sook's husband, Chae Kyong, 53, tied her arms and legs with duct tape before stabbing her and burying her alive, according to the report.

Seeking help Wife desperately dials 911 for help

According to the affidavit, cited by the reports, when Kyong was prepared to take her away in the forest, she used her Apple watch to contact 911 silently. When Kyong noticed she was wearing an Apple watch, so he hit it with a hammer before striking her wrists. Then he pushed her into a van and drove her to the forest to bury her.

Investigation Emergency operator assists police to crack the case

According to reports, the 911 operator assisted police in launching an inquiry into the event. The operator reportedly told police that a woman dialed the emergency line but sounded "gagged." The officers found the cellular tower and went to Sook's residence but were unable to locate her, according to the affidavit. However, they discovered 'signs of disturbance.'

Story Survivor narrates the ordeal

Sook reportedly told police that while discussing the divorce and money, her husband Kyong became enraged and assaulted her before burying her alive in the adjacent forest. After several hours of struggle, she managed to dig herself out of the shallow grave and desperately sought assistance from strangers. Later, she ran at officers, screaming, 'My husband is trying to kill me. Help me'

Action Police action follows, husband sent to jail

According to police, Kyong was arrested on October 17 and is detained without bond in Thurston County jail. Meanwhile, police found the grave where Sook had been buried. They also found other evidence including a broken Apple watch. In the court, Kyong's lawyer pleaded that his client suffers from "mental health issues" but Sook pleaded she feared for her life.

Recent incidents Apple watch a life saver

This is not the first time that the Apple Watch has been credited for saving lives. In September, it turned savior for a 54-year-old United Kingdom man David Last by alerting him about an abnormal heart rate. Similarly, the Apple watch saved the life of a 12-year-old girl US girl Imani Miles by alerting her about a deadly heart condition.