Technology

Apple releases iOS 16: How to update your iPhone

Apple releases iOS 16: How to update your iPhone

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 13, 2022, 02:59 pm 3 min read

Some features of iOS 16 are limited to iPhones with at least A12 Bionic chip (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has released iOS 16 operating system for compatible iPhones. The newest version of iOS was first announced in June. The update is available for iPhone 8 and newer models. The new iPhone 14 smartphones will have it preinstalled when they start shipping. The latest firmware includes a new Lock Screen and other customizations including, Live Text in videos and haptic keyboard, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

iOS 16 is here, and it comes with a bunch of new features. However, if you want the new operating system, you better have an iPhone 8 at the very least.

Apple is letting users customize the lock screen for the first time. That in itself is enough to make the update exciting.

Add to that other customizations, and we have a blockbuster update.

Features Users will be able to add widgets to lock screen

The iOS 16 brings a new lock screen where you can add widgets to iPhones. Apple has also improved iMessage. You will be able to edit a text for up to 15 minutes after it is sent. There is an undo option for up to two minutes and a "mark as unread" feature. iOS 16 has built-in keyboard haptics as well.

Only for A12 Some features of iOS 16 need A12 Bionic chip

Some of the features of iOS 16 are limited to phones with an A12 Bionic processor and above. The upgraded Live Text feature in videos is one of them. Quick Action in Live Texts, new languages for Live Texts, sending emojis using Siri, editing texts with dictation, and adding medications with the camera are also restricted features.

Exclusive Live Captions is only available on iPhone 11 and above

There are features of iOS 16 that are only available with certain models of iPhone. Live Captions, a handy feature for deaf or hard-of-hearing people, is only available on iPhone 11 or above. The ability to blur the foreground in portrait photos and the improved Cinematic Mode is limited to iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and above.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 models get some exclusive iOS 16 features

The new iPhone 14 models get some exclusive features with iOS 16. The ability to record in 4K resolution at 24fps and 30fps in Cinematic Mode is limited to the new arrivals. iOS 16 also brings battery meter to iPhone X, XS, X Max, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

How to How to download iOS 16?

To download iOS 16, go to Settings and click General. Now, tap on Software Update. When you see the notification for downloading iOS 16, click 'Download and install' and enter your passcode. Once the download is complete, tap on 'Install now.' This will cause your phone to restart and install the update. Once the process is complete, you will have the new iOS 16.

Apple's new software release is not limited to iOS 16. For those who can't update to iOS 16, the company has released iOS 15.7. iPadOS 15.7, which could be the last update before iPadOS 16, is also rolling out. The new watchOS 9 for Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models is also out. Finally, Apple has also released tvOS 16 for Apple TV.