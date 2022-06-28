Technology

Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro has slower SSD than its predecessor

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 28, 2022, 04:50 pm 2 min read

The 256GB model of the M2-powered MacBook Pro bears a single NAND flash storage chip (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple recently unveiled its MacBook Pro (2022) model with the new M2 chip during the WWDC 2022 keynote. The device comes as an upgrade over the M1-powered MacBook Pro. But two YouTubers have now discovered that the SSD used in the M2-powered MacBook Pro is slower, resulting in slower processing of the data in comparison to the M1-powered model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The video that has been posted by the YouTubers states that SSD in at least one variant of the new MacBook Pro has a significantly lower processing speed compared to its predecessor.

But there are possibilities that this might be the case with other variants as well. The difference in the processing speed will certainly be disappointing for M2-powered MacBook Pro owners.

Test results Results show significant difference in read and write speeds

YouTubers Max Tech and Created Tech have tested the 256GB versions of the new Pro model and its predecessor using the "Blackmagic Disk Speed Test." The write speed of the M2-powered MacBook Pro's SSD was 1,463Mbps compared to 2,215Mbps of the M1-powered MacBook Pro. Also, the new Pro model's read speed was 1,446Mbps, while on the M1 Pro variant it was 2,900Mbps.

Discovery Single NAND flash storage might be the cause

After the surprising results, the YouTubers decided to further investigate why the SSD on the M2-powered MacBook Pro was slower. They soon discovered that the new Pro model had a single NAND flash storage chip whereas the previous-generation M1 Pro variant packed two chips. The lack of dual chips might be the reason for the drop in speed on the M2-powered MacBook Pro.

Information How crucial are the NAND flash storage chips?

The NAND flash storage chips act as a lane for a user's data to travel. The higher the number of lanes i.e. NAND flash storage chips, the quicker will be the read and write process.

Key features M2-powered MacBook Pro: An overview

The newly introduced M2-powered MacBook Pro model features a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with 227ppi pixel density and 500-nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an Apple M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and a 58.2Wh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In India, it starts at Rs. 1,29,900.