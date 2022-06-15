M2-powered MacBook Pro 13 pre-order begins June 17: Check price
Apple has officially announced that its M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-booking in India starting June 17 at 5:30pm, via the official online store and authorized resellers. The shipments of the device will begin from June 24 onward. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new Apple M2 chipset and starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration.
- Last week, Apple had introduced the 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the new M2 chip at the WWDC 2022. Now, the tech giant has confirmed about the device's availability.
- It retains the design and internals of the outgoing 13-inch Pro model with Touch Bar but replaces the M1 chipset with the second-generation M2 SoC, which is also offered in the new MacBook Air.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro has an aluminium body, a Touch Bar, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, Touch ID, and an HD webcam housed in the top bezel. The device bears a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LED-backlit IPS display with 500-nits of peak brightness, 227ppi pixel density, and True Tone technology. It is offered in Silver and Space Gray colors.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by an Apple M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it packs a 58.2Wh battery that promises up to 20hrs of video playback. For I/O, it includes two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The pre-orders will begin on June 17 at 5:30pm (IST) via the official store and authorized resellers. Deliveries will commence from June 24 onward.