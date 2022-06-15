Technology

M2-powered MacBook Pro 13 pre-order begins June 17: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 15, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has officially announced that its M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-booking in India starting June 17 at 5:30pm, via the official online store and authorized resellers. The shipments of the device will begin from June 24 onward. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new Apple M2 chipset and starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration.

Last week, Apple had introduced the 13-inch MacBook Pro model with the new M2 chip at the WWDC 2022. Now, the tech giant has confirmed about the device's availability.

It retains the design and internals of the outgoing 13-inch Pro model with Touch Bar but replaces the M1 chipset with the second-generation M2 SoC, which is also offered in the new MacBook Air.

Design and display The device has a 13.3-inch IPS display

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has an aluminium body, a Touch Bar, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, Touch ID, and an HD webcam housed in the top bezel. The device bears a 13.3-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LED-backlit IPS display with 500-nits of peak brightness, 227ppi pixel density, and True Tone technology. It is offered in Silver and Space Gray colors.

Internals It packs up to 24GB of RAM

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is powered by an Apple M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it packs a 58.2Wh battery that promises up to 20hrs of video playback. For I/O, it includes two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information 13-inch MacBook Pro: Pricing and availability

The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The pre-orders will begin on June 17 at 5:30pm (IST) via the official store and authorized resellers. Deliveries will commence from June 24 onward.

