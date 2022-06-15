Technology

Nothing phone (1) confirmed to be produced in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 15, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will support wireless charging (Photo credit: concept design by TechDroider)

Nothing will unveil its phone (1) on July 12. In the latest development, the brand has announced that the handset will be produced in India as well. The information comes from Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India, who has said that the models sold in the country will be produced locally at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the day it was confirmed, the Nothing phone (1) has been a hot topic of discussion on social media.

The brand is expected to disrupt the upper mid-range market by offering a modern and unique-looking smartphone with high-end features at an affordable price point.

And to compete in India's price-sensitive market, the company has confirmed that it will locally manufacture the handset here.

Design and display A Full-HD+ OLED display is expected

Nothing phone (1) will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, flat edges, and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner. There could be a dual camera housed on the rear along with a transparent panel to highlight the internals of the device. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It could house a 50MP main camera

Nothing phone (1) is said to sport dual rear cameras that may include a 50MP primary shooter and an unspecified ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals The handset may support 45W fast-charging

Nothing phone (1) may be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It may draw fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast-charging. It will also support wireless charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed during its launch on July 12. However, it is expected to start at around $500 (nearly Rs. 39,000). In India, it will be sold exclusively via Flipkart.