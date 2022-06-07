Technology

Apple M2-powered MacBook Air, Pro announced: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 07, 2022, 12:59 pm 2 min read

The MacBook Air (2022) offers a Full-HD webcam (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has announced the MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Pro (2022) models at its WWDC 2022 event. The latest devices are powered by the company's all-new M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage. In India, the laptops will go on sale from next month onward at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple has announced a variety of hardware and software products at WWDC 2022, including new MacBooks powered by the second-generation Apple Silicon chipset.

A new 13-inch model (with Touch Bar) has been added to the current MacBook Pro series. The Air line-up, on the other hand, gets an all-new model with new chassis and a more squarish design - similar to the Pro models.

New SoC First, everything to know about the Apple M2 chipset

The Apple M2 chipset succeeds the critically acclaimed M1 SoC. Built on 5nm architecture, it has 18% higher CPU performance and 25% more GPU performance than its predecessor. The processor features over 20 billion transistors, which is 25% more than its predecessor. It has support for up to 24GB of unified memory, a 16-core Neural Engine, 8K video encoding, and 100GB of memory bandwidth.

Design and display The laptops offer an LED-backlit display

The MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Pro 13 (2022) feature a redesigned chassis and webcam housed in the top bezel. The former offers a 13.6-inches WQXGA+ (1664x2560 pixels) IPS LED-backlit screen while the latter bears a 13.3-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display, both with 500-nits of peak brightness. They are offered in Space Gray, Silver, Starlight and Midnight shades, depending on the model.

Internals The devices are backed by M2 chipset

The MacBook Air (2022) and 13 Pro (2022) feature an Apple M2 SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The former delivers up to 18 hours of video playback with its 52.6Wh battery. The latter has up to 20 hours of battery life. The Air model gets a 1080p camera, while the Pro variant bears a 720p webcam.

Information MacBook Air (2022) and 13 Pro (2022): Pricing and availability

The MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Pro 13 (2022) start at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively. The MacBook Air with M1 chip now starts at Rs. 99,900. The new laptops will go on sale from next month.