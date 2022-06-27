Technology

Apple student discount 2022: Deals on MacBooks and iPads

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 27, 2022, 05:51 pm 3 min read

The "Back to School" 2022 offer will last till September 22, 2022 (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has announced "Back to School" 2022 offers for students who want to grab a MacBook, iPad, or iMac this summer. The scheme brings in discounts on select Apple Macs and lowered pricing for iPad models and iMac. Students can avail the discounts till September 22, with their valid college or student ID, whose eligibility can be verified via UNiDAYS portal.

Apple runs a promotion for students every year, allowing them to get its hardware products at a slightly discounted rate.

The education offer is open to both current and newly admitted students. It can also be availed by teachers and staff at all levels.

The discount is available via Apple Store's special education section, where you must first verify your eligibility.

Product #1 MacBook Air M1: Starts at Rs. 89,900

The MacBook Air M1 carries an effective discount of Rs 10,000 which lowers its price from Rs. 99,900 to Rs. 89,900. It is still a great choice for someone who needs a device for day-to-day tasks. It gets a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 chipset, up to 16GB of unified memory, up to 2TB of storage, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Product #2 MacBook Air M2: Starts at Rs. 1,09,900

The MacBook Air M2 is on its way. It will be available from July onward. The device bears a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900, but will be available from Rs. 1,09,900 onward. It gets a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, Full-HD camera, an Apple M2 chipset, up to 24GB of unified memory, up to 2TB storage, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Product #3 MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chipset: Starts at Rs. 1,19,900

A MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chipset is what you were waiting for, then you may upgrade right now. It costs Rs. 1,29,900 but the price is reduced to Rs. 1,19,900 for students. The device offers a 13.3-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, up to 24GB RAM, up to 2TB of internal storage, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Product #4 and #5 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch are also available

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with Apple M1 Pro processor starts at Rs. 1,75,410. The 16-inch model with Apple M1 Max chipset is retailing at Rs. 2,15,910. They bear a 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, respectively, with a 1080p FaceTime camera, up to 64GB of unified memory, up to 8TB of configurable storage, and up to 21 hours of battery life.

Product #5 iMac: Available at Rs. 1,07,910

The iMac now starts at Rs. 1,07,910 and goes up to Rs. 1,19,900. The device has a 24-inch 4.5K (2520x4480 pixels) Retina display with 500-nits of peak brightness, and 218ppi pixel density. It features a 1080p camera, Apple M1 chipset, up to 16GB of unified memory, and up to 2TB of storage. It comes in Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple shades.

Product #6 and #7 iPad Air, Pro: At Rs. 50,780 and Rs. 68,300, respectively

For students, Apple's iPad Air is retailing at Rs. 50,780 and iPad Pro is available at Rs. 68,300. The Air model has a 10.9-inch LED display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 28.6W battery. The Pro model packs 11‑inch and 12.9‑inch screens, with an Apple M1 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage.