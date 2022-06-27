Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 27

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 27

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 27, 2022, 04:36 pm 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX can be accessed in India (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire MAX)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game for mobile devices. It can be played for free in India. This online game offers skins, supplies, and other gifts which raise the aesthetic appeal of the participants. You can either unlock them using real money or earn the goodies by using redeemable codes. Here are the steps to do so.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Garena Free Fire MAX is an enhanced version of the Free Fire. However, their rules and reward schemes are identical.

Unlike Free Fire, the MAX version can be accessed by Android users in India. Apple users miss out since it has been removed from the App Store.

Redeemable codes are released each day so that the gaming experience remains exciting for the players.

Details The 12-digit codes are meant for one-time use

For today i.e. June 27, Free Fire MAX has released 12-digit alphanumeric codes. They contain mysterious rewards like Wasteland Surfboard, Custom room Card, and Pickup Truck. These codes can be redeemed at the Free Fire redemption website and are solely valid for Indian servers. They are valid for 12 to 18 hours and gamers can redeem a particular code only once.

List Here is the list of codes for June 27

The codes mentioned below can only be redeemed by players using Indian servers. FF10-HXQB-BH2J, FF10-1TSN-JX6E, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, FFSE-2YXE-6RF2. FFPL-OJEU-FHSI, FFPL-WEID-USNH, FFPL-WERN-SHLT, FFPL-WHSY-DQQM. FFPL-PQLA-MXNS, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR. FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, FF10-HXQB-BH2J, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Process What are the steps for redeeming the codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/id) and log in using the Garena Free Fire account. Copy and paste the codes from here to a text box on the website and press the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will pop up where you have to tap 'Ok.' Once codes are redeemed, collect the rewards from the game's vault section.