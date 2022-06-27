Technology

Gmail offline introduced: How to read, send mails without internet?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 27, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Gmail offline can only be used on Google Chrome (Photo credit: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images)

US tech giant Google has rolled out an offline version of its popular mailing service Gmail. Users will now be able to search, read, and respond to their emails even when an internet connection is not available. Turning on Gmail offline is easy and requires just a few steps. Here's everything you need to know.

Context Why does this story matter?

With more than 1.8 billion users, Gmail is the most popular online mailing service. Of these, about 75% of users check/send emails via mobile devices.

Thus, it makes sense to take the service offline as there might be no internet connection on the go.

In offline mode, the emails go into an "Outbox" folder and get sent as soon as you go back online.

Steps How to turn on Gmail offline?

Use Google Chrome and log on to mail.google.com in normal mode, not Incognito. Once you are in, click on "Settings," tap on "See All Settings," and press the "Offline" tab. Tap on "Enable offline mail" and select how many days of emails you want to sync. Finally, choose to keep/remove offline data, press "Save Changes," and Gmail offline will be activated on your device.

Method How to turn it off?

Open Google Chrome on your device. At the top right, click on "More" and then tap on "Settings." Then click on Advanced > Privacy and security > Content settings and then Cookies' Now, tap on "See all cookies and site data" and then "Remove all." Finally, go to the Gmail offline settings and uncheck the "Enable offline mail" option.

Information Administrator's permission required for work or school accounts

Google has rolled out the offline feature for all Gmail users and recommends bookmarking the site for easier access. If Gmail is used with a work/school account, users have to request the administrator to enable offline settings.