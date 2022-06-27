Technology

POCO F4 5G now available in India: Check price, offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 27, 2022, 12:47 pm 3 min read

POCO F4 5G is equipped with an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO F4 5G is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The device can be grabbed in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 27,999, Rs. 29,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 instant discount on all credit and debit card transactions, while SBI cardholders can get Rs. 3,000 additional discount on their purchase.

Context Why does this story matter?

POCO had unveiled the F4 5G in India and global markets last week.

It is a gaming-focused smartphone that brings in a Super AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, OIS support on the main rear camera, 67W fast-charging, and LiquidCool 2.0 technology, all under sub-Rs. 30,000 price point.

In India, the F4 5G aims to take on the likes of iQOO Neo 6.

Design and display The device has an E4 AMOLED display with Dolby Vision

POCO F4 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera bump and comes in Night Black and Neptune Green shades. The device boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, 395ppi pixel density, and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera with OIS

On the rear, the POCO F4 5G has a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper along with an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has 20MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The device supports LiquidCool 2.0 for heat dissipation

POCO F4 5G features a Snapdragon 870 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and LiquidCool 2.0. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and gets fuel from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO F4 5G: Pricing and availability

Additional offers POCO is also offering some extra goodies

Every POCO F4 5G buyer will get two months of free YouTube Premium subscription. First-day buyers are also getting Disney+ Hotstar's 1-year subscription for free. Moreover, the brand is providing up to six months of no-cost EMI option on several credit and debit cards. There is also up to Rs. 15,500 off on exchanging an old smartphone. This includes Rs. 3,000 additional discount.