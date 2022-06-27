Technology

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro teased in India: Check features

The Y1S Pro smart TV will pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio support (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the Y1S Pro smart TV 50-inch model in India. The television will feature a 50-inch 4K display, HDR10+ support, Android TV 10 OS, built-in Google Assistant, and MEMC technology for an enhanced viewing experience. The company has not revealed the official launch date yet but we expect it to debut in the coming days.

While Samsung and Nokia are expanding their presence in India's television market, OnePlus doesn't want to be left behind.

After launching the 43-inch version of its Y1S Pro smart TV in April, the company is preparing to launch another model to compete with established rivals.

The new Y1S Pro smart TV will entice buyers looking for a large screen 4K Android TV.

Design and display The TV will offer MEMC technology

The new OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV will feature a minimalist design with slim bezels and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. It will get a 50-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED display with support for HDR10+, HDR10, Auto Low Latency, and MEMC technology for smoother visuals. The television will also support a Gamma Engine to fine-tune the visuals and deliver dynamic contrast.

Internals The device will boot Android TV 10 OS

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will pack a 64-bit chipset, with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will boot Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 UI baked on top. The TV will also get features like Connect with OnePlus, Smart Manager, and Smart Casting. It will support dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ports, USB ports, and an Ethernet port.

Information OnePlus Y1S Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the 50-inch Y1S Pro smart TV will be revealed at the time of its launch. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 40,000. It will retail via Amazon and OnePlus's official online as well as offline stores.