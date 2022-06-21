Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T's India launch timeline and variants tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 21, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

The GT Neo 3T is equipped with a Stainless Steel Vapor Chamber to dissipate heat (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme's mid-range portfolio in India will soon get a new entrant in the form of GT Neo 3. According to 91mobiles, the handset will launch in the country sometime in June end or early July. The publication has also claimed that the phone will arrive in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations. It will be offered in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colors.

The GT Neo 3T was previously previewed at the company's "flagship store" in India. It was also recently spotted on Realme India's support page, confirming its arrival in the country.

The handset has already made its global debut so we are pretty familiar with its specifications.

In India, the GT Neo 3T will compete against iQOO Neo 6 and the upcoming POCO F4 5G.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz E4 AMOLED screen

The Realme GT Neo 3T is a rebranded version of the China-specific Q5 Pro. The device features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with support for HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,300-nits of brightness.

Information It comes with a 64MP main camera

The GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) 119-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device is backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The GT Neo 3T boasts an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Realme UI 3.0 built on top of Android 12 operating system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will the Realme GT Neo 3T cost?

The Realme GT Neo 3T may start in India at around Rs. 30,000 for its base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the official pricing details will be revealed at the time of its launch in the country. (Source: 91mobiles)

