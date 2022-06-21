Technology

How to secure your WhatsApp: Check latest features and settings

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 21, 2022, 01:36 pm 3 min read

Set up a PIN on WhatsApp to stop your account from being taken over by hackers (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, is prone to security and privacy lapses. If you're not careful enough, the chances of your account being exploited are high. Don't worry though, because WhatsApp's in-built security measures are plenty to protect you from undesirable situations. It won't even take much time. Let's have a look at how you can secure your WhatsApp account.

PIN Enable Two-step verification for an extra-layer of security

WhatsApp sends a six-digit verification code via SMS to associate a mobile number with your account. Hackers have ways to obtain this number. They will then lock you out of the app by spamming you with incorrect codes. If you don't have Two-step verification enabled and a PIN set up, you will not be able to access your account for seven days.

Information How to set up Two-step verification?

To enable Two-step verification, open WhatsApp and click the three dots on the top-right corner. Now, tap Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable > Enter six-digit PIN. In the next step, you can add your email address to recover the account.

New feature You can choose who can see your profile details

WhatsApp has added some new features to enhance the privacy it offers. The new features provide more control over who can see your Profile photo, Last seen status, and About sections. There is a new 'My contacts except...' option available for users that will let you filter the contacts with whom you do not what to share your Profile photo or Last seen status.

Red flag Block or report problematic senders and content

The world we live in is more connected than ever. This increases the chances of us receiving unwanted or problematic content or messages. On WhatsApp, you can deal with such content by either blocking or reporting the sender. You can also do both. Once you choose to report, the last five messages from the contact will be sent to WhatsApp.

Information WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption by default to all messages, photos, and videos, among other things shared through the app. This feature ensures that only the sender and recipient can read the messages. No third-party, including WhatsApp, will have access to them.

More security WhatsApp has an in-built Screen lock on iOS and Android

WhatsApp users can lock the app with their biometrics. On Android 6.0+ with fingerprint support, you can enable Fingerprint lock. Once enabled, the fingerprint will be needed to open the app. On iPhones, you have the option to enable Require Touch ID or Require Face ID to unlock the app. You can also set the time limit after which the app is locked.