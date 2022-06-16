Technology

POCO F4 5G will launch in India on June 23

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 16, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

The POCO F4 5G will arrive in at least two colorways. (Photo credit: POCO)

After back-to-back teasers, POCO has finally confirmed that its next F-series smartphone, the F4 5G, will arrive in India on June 23. The handset will be unveiled via a launch event that will be live-streamed through the brand's official YouTube channel starting 5:30pm. It is touted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S which was introduced in China back in March.

POCO has gained widespread attention for its F-series, which is primarily focused on offering a flagship-level experience in a mid-range smartphone.

Alongside the Indian market, the POCO F4 5G will also be making its debut in the global market.

With its aggressive pricing, the Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered handset will take on iQOO Neo 6 and the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T, in India.

The POCO F4 5G will get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with prominent bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a rectangular camera island with an LED flash. The device will feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The POCO F4 5G will house a triple rear camera setup that will be headlined by a 64MP primary lens with OIS. We could also see an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, it may feature a 20MP front-facing camera.

The POCO F4 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and LiquidCool 2.0 technology to deliver throttle-free performance. The handset is likely to boot Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. Under the hood, it could draw juice from a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The price and availability of the POCO F4 5G in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, according to the rumors, it may start at Rs. 26,999. The handset will be sold via Flipkart.

