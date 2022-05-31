Technology

iQOO Neo 6 launched in India at Rs. 30,000

May 31, 2022

iQOO Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has launched the Neo 6 handset in India. The handset starts at Rs. 29,999 for the entry-level 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs starting today via Amazon and iQOO e-store. Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with ICICI Bank cards, along with a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. Buyers will also get a Rs. 1,000 Amazon coupon.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO has finally decided to let Indians have a taste of its Neo series. The Neo 6's arrival in continues the already robust year the company is having in the country.

The gaming-focused handset with '4D Game Vibration' and 'Cascade cooling system' could disrupt India's upper mid-range segment.

The flagship-level experience at a much lesser price is bound to get people excited.

Display The phone has a 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate

The iQOO Neo 6 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a touch sampling rate of 1,200Hz, HDR10+support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Dark Nova and Cyber Rage color options.

Information The handset has a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 6 flaunts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood It is backed by a Snapdragon 870 chip in India

India-specific iQOO Neo 6 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. In China, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. It supports Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 6: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Neo 6 commands a price-tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is available for purchase via iQOO.com and Amazon.