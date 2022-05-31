Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 receives Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update

Written by Akash Pandey May 31, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2 now boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the Nord 2 smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware adds the latest May 2022 security patch, a new user interface, enhanced overclocking mechanism, and UI enhancements to Canvas AOD modules. It also brings in a new feature in Work-Life Balance that allows users to seamlessly switch between modes.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus introduced the first Android 12-based Open Beta build a month ago. Further, it rolled out the Beta 2 version last week.

Now finally, the tech giant is allowing the Nord 2 users to enjoy the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

Notably, the "beta" tag will still appear in the update changelog as OnePlus has not revised its OTA server listing.

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 in India carries version number IN: DN2101_11.C.04 and weighs 4.6GB in size. The update will be rolled out following the staggered rollout strategy via the OTA method.

Design and display The device features an AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a left-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a triple camera arrangement. The handset flaunts a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods color options, alongside a PAC-MAN edition.

Information It has a 32MP front-facing camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powers the device

The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It now boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.