OnePlus Nord 2 receives Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update
OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for the Nord 2 smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware adds the latest May 2022 security patch, a new user interface, enhanced overclocking mechanism, and UI enhancements to Canvas AOD modules. It also brings in a new feature in Work-Life Balance that allows users to seamlessly switch between modes.
- OnePlus introduced the first Android 12-based Open Beta build a month ago. Further, it rolled out the Beta 2 version last week.
- Now finally, the tech giant is allowing the Nord 2 users to enjoy the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.
- Notably, the "beta" tag will still appear in the update changelog as OnePlus has not revised its OTA server listing.
The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 in India carries version number IN: DN2101_11.C.04 and weighs 4.6GB in size. The update will be rolled out following the staggered rollout strategy via the OTA method.
The OnePlus Nord 2 has a left-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a triple camera arrangement. The handset flaunts a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods color options, alongside a PAC-MAN edition.
The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It now boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.