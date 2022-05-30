OnePlus 10R Lite could be a rebranded Ace Racing Edition
OnePlus may launch its 10R Lite smartphone soon as a less expensive alternative to the OnePlus 10R. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that it could be a rebranded Ace Racing Edition. Sharma has also shared the device's IMEI database listing, according to which the handset has a model number PGZ110 with the moniker "OnePlus 10R Lite."
- OnePlus had introduced its first-ever Ace-branded smartphone in the Chinese market in April, which later arrived in India as the 10R.
- A few weeks later, Ace Racing Edition was unveiled in China and now, it is said to be the 10R Lite model for the Indian market.
- The 10R's watered-down sibling in the country will rival mid-range offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.
OnePlus 10R Lite will have a punch-hole cut-out on the left corner, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house triple cameras, with an LED flash. The handset will offer a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to arrive in Blue and Gray color variants.
OnePlus 10R Lite will feature triple rear cameras, including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.
OnePlus 10R Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based ColorOS and draw power from a 4,890mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The price and availability details of the OnePlus 10R Lite will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to start at around Rs. 30,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)