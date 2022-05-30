Technology

OnePlus 10R Lite could be a rebranded Ace Racing Edition

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10R Lite may arrive in two different shades (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus may launch its 10R Lite smartphone soon as a less expensive alternative to the OnePlus 10R. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that it could be a rebranded Ace Racing Edition. Sharma has also shared the device's IMEI database listing, according to which the handset has a model number PGZ110 with the moniker "OnePlus 10R Lite."

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus had introduced its first-ever Ace-branded smartphone in the Chinese market in April, which later arrived in India as the 10R.

A few weeks later, Ace Racing Edition was unveiled in China and now, it is said to be the 10R Lite model for the Indian market.

The 10R's watered-down sibling in the country will rival mid-range offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

Design and display The handset will bear a 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus 10R Lite will have a punch-hole cut-out on the left corner, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house triple cameras, with an LED flash. The handset will offer a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to arrive in Blue and Gray color variants.

Information It will house a 64MP main lens

OnePlus 10R Lite will feature triple rear cameras, including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC will power the device

OnePlus 10R Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based ColorOS and draw power from a 4,890mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, the smartphone will offer support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10R Lite: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OnePlus 10R Lite will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to start at around Rs. 30,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)