OnePlus Ace Racing Edition debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
OnePlus has officially launched the Ace Racing Edition smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The smartphone starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is the latest entrant in the Ace series after the original OnePlus Ace that had debuted last month.
- Being a watered-down version, it misses out on the bells and whistles available on the more premium Ace model.
- Speaking of the price, it is 20% cheaper than its 'flagship killer' sibling which was introduced at CNY 2,500 for the 8GB/128GB configuration.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses triple cameras and an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.7) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.05) front-facing camera.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, it has support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB base model. The 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,400) while the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28,800). It will soon be up for grabs in China in Blue and Black color options.