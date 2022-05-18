Technology

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition supports six variable refresh rates (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has officially launched the Ace Racing Edition smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The smartphone starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is the latest entrant in the Ace series after the original OnePlus Ace that had debuted last month.

Being a watered-down version, it misses out on the bells and whistles available on the more premium Ace model.

Speaking of the price, it is 20% cheaper than its 'flagship killer' sibling which was introduced at CNY 2,500 for the 8GB/128GB configuration.

Design and display The handset has a 120Hz LCD display

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses triple cameras and an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It sports a 64MP main lens

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.7) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.05) front-facing camera.

Internals The device comes with 67W fast-charging support

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, it has support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus Ace Racing Edition: Pricing and availability

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB base model. The 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,400) while the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28,800). It will soon be up for grabs in China in Blue and Black color options.