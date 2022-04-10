Technology

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G teased online; India launch seems imminent

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G teased online; India launch seems imminent

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2022, 11:48 pm 2 min read

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G might be powered a Snapdragon 778G chipset (Representative image). (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is working on a new device, called the Z6 Pro 5G, a higher-end version of the recently launched Z6 5G. The company has confirmed the handset's existence as the official teasers are out. The launch of the Z6 Pro 5G is also not far away. It is expected to go official in India on April 20 with a price-tag under Rs. 25,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be the company's latest addition to its Z-series smartphone line-up. It is speculated to be the fastest smartphone in its segment in terms of performance. The device will have an improved display and some notable upgrades over its predecessor.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will compete against mid-range offerings from rivals like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Design and display The device could have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it should have a triple camera unit. The handset is expected to have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It may feature a triple rear camera setup

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G might have a triple rear camera arrangement including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Also, it could have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals The handset might be powered by Snapdragon 778G processor

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G may come with an octa-core Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is expected to boot Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. Under the hood, the handset may pack a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to take place on April 20. However, the handset is expected to cost below Rs. 25,000 in the Indian market.