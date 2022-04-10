Technology

Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition launch date, images revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2022, 10:59 pm 2 min read

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition has a redesigned rear panel (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has officially revealed the launch date of its 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. The handset will be introduced in Thailand on April 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared images of the handset in a series of posts on Realme Thailand's Facebook page. The smartphone is expected to have similar specifications as the Realme 9 Pro+ that was launched in February.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Realme handset is a limited-edition version of the 9 Pro+ that was launched as part of the company's 9 series smartphone line-up.

The device will soon go official in Thailand, but the company has yet to announce whether it will be available in other markets.

With the 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition, Realme aims to increase its presence among battle royale gamers.

Design and display The handset may sport 6.4-inch AMOLED display

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is expected to have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a redesigned rear panel with Free Fire branding and a triple camera arrangement. The handset should feature a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It could offer a 50MP main camera

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is expected to house a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. It might have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset may power the device

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It should run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on offer could include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the handset is likely to arrive with a starting price-tag of around Rs. 25,000.