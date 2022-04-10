Technology

OPPO F21 Pro series launching in India on April 12

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

OPPO F21 Pro line-up will feature a Full-HD+ AMOLED display (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is gearing up to introduce its next-generation F-series handsets in the Indian market on April 12. The line-up includes the F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G models. Ahead of the launch, several details about the new smartphones have leaked online. The F21 Pro 4G and 5G handsets will feature an AMOLED display, 64MP main camera, and 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The F21 Pro series will arrive as a successor to the F19 Pro line-up which was launched by OPPO last year.

The new handsets will pack a sleek and elegant design, new-age features, decent hardware, and the industry-first Fiberglass leather back panel.

In India, the F21 Pro series will compete against the mid-range offerings from rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

Design and display The handsets pack a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The F21 Pro 4G and 5G models will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, prominent bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they will sport a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handsets will flaunt a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz and 60Hz refresh rate on the 4G and 5G models, respectively.

Information The phones will have a 64MP primary sensor

The F21 Pro 4G and 5G handsets are expected to house a similar rear camera setup, including a 64MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. They will have 32MP and 16MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals The devices will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI

The F21 Pro 4G and 5G will be fueled by Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 695 processors, respectively. They are expected to arrive with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage with support for 5GB of Virtual RAM. Both the devices will boot Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 UI on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch OPPO F21 Pro 4G and 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing for F21 Pro 4G and 5G models will be announced at the time of their launch on April 12. However, they could have a starting price-tag of Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 26,000, respectively, for the 8GB/128GB variant. The former will come in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange shades while the latter will have Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black color options.