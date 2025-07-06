Dubai: You can travel via self-driven vehicles from next year

Dubai is gearing up to transform its transportation system with the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology. The agreement will see the pilot trials of self-driving vehicles in the emirate, with a fully driverless commercial service expected by 2026. The move is part of Dubai's Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to make 25% of all trips autonomous by 2030.

Tech innovation A look at Pony.ai's self-driving vehicle Pony.ai, which has gained global recognition for its autonomous vehicle technology, recently unveiled its seventh-generation self-driving vehicle. Co-developed in partnership with major automakers such as Toyota, GAC, and BAIC, these cars are equipped with a suite of cutting-edge sensors, including LiDARs, radars, and high-resolution cameras. This advanced technology allows the vehicles to safely navigate complex road conditions, and drive with a high level of accuracy.

Vision alignment Commitment to innovative transport solutions The MoU between RTA and Pony.ai is more than just a business agreement—it represents a significant step in Dubai's efforts to cement its position as a global leader in smart mobility. Mattar Al Tayer, RTA's Director General, emphasized the importance of the deal in his statement, calling it a "strategic move" that will enhance the city's reputation for innovative transport solutions.