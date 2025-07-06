Dubai: You can travel via self-driven vehicles from next year
What's the story
Dubai is gearing up to transform its transportation system with the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology. The agreement will see the pilot trials of self-driving vehicles in the emirate, with a fully driverless commercial service expected by 2026. The move is part of Dubai's Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to make 25% of all trips autonomous by 2030.
Tech innovation
A look at Pony.ai's self-driving vehicle
Pony.ai, which has gained global recognition for its autonomous vehicle technology, recently unveiled its seventh-generation self-driving vehicle. Co-developed in partnership with major automakers such as Toyota, GAC, and BAIC, these cars are equipped with a suite of cutting-edge sensors, including LiDARs, radars, and high-resolution cameras. This advanced technology allows the vehicles to safely navigate complex road conditions, and drive with a high level of accuracy.
Vision alignment
Commitment to innovative transport solutions
The MoU between RTA and Pony.ai is more than just a business agreement—it represents a significant step in Dubai's efforts to cement its position as a global leader in smart mobility. Mattar Al Tayer, RTA's Director General, emphasized the importance of the deal in his statement, calling it a "strategic move" that will enhance the city's reputation for innovative transport solutions.
Transport enhancement
Benefits of autonomous taxis
Al Tayer also stressed the importance of autonomous taxis in improving mobility across the city. They will be particularly usesful for first- and last-mile connectivity, providing efficient transport options for residents and visitors alike. The widespread adoption of self-driving cars will also contribute to improved road safety and seamlessly integrate with existing public transport networks, offering a more cohesive and accessible travel experience.