Technology

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G launched in the US: Check features

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G launched in the US: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 10, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The Galaxy A13 4G is powered by Exynos 850 processor (Photo credit: Samsung)

After introducing the Galaxy A13 4G in the Indian and European markets, Samsung has now launched the device in the US. As for key highlights, it has a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP quad rear camera setup, Exynos 850 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at $190 (nearly Rs. 14,400) for the sole 4GB/32GB configuration, which appears to be a US-only variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy A13 comes with some minor upgrades over its predecessor, the A12. It has an improved display, a better chipset, and runs on the latest Android 12 operating system.

With this new budget handset, Samsung aims to attract first-time buyers looking for a smartphone with decent performance and a long-lasting battery at an affordable price.

Design and display The phone bears a Full-HD+ display

The Galaxy A13 4G features a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it has a quad camera setup. The device sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Cameras It has a 50MP main camera

The Galaxy A13 4G houses a quad rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, as well a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. It also has an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras.

Internals The handset is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset

The Galaxy A13 4G is fueled by an Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (in the US). The handset boots Android 11-based One UI 4 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy A13 4G is now available for purchase in the US. It carries a price-tag of $190 (nearly Rs. 14,400) for its sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.