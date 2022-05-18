Technology

Xiaomi 12S Pro's specifications revealed in latest leak

Written by Akash Pandey May 18, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Xiaomi 12S Pro will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the 12S line-up of smartphones, which will include the 12S and 12S Pro models. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed several specifications of the 12S Pro. According to the tipoff, the handset will pack a 2K LTPO 2.0 display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Context Why does this story matter?

It appears like Xiaomi is not done with its 12 series yet. In December, the brand had introduced the 12, 12X, and 12 Pro models in its home country, and later in March, they arrived in the global market.

Now, a couple of new handsets with model numbers 2206123SC and 2206122SC have appeared on the IMEI database, hinting at 12S and 12S Pro's debut.

Design and display The handset will have a 120Hz 'micro-curve' display

The Xiaomi 12S Pro will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel of the device will get a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The handset will sport a 2K LTPO 2.0 'micro-curve' display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The details regarding the screen size, dimensions, and other parameters are unclear as of now.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary sensor

The Xiaomi 12S Pro will bear triple rear cameras including a 50MP main lens, along with ultra-wide and macro/depth sensors, details of which are unavailable as of now. It will sport a single front camera for selfies.

Internals The device is likely to boot Android 12

The Xiaomi 12S Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, presumably with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 and should pack a large battery with support for fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12S Pro: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Xiaomi 12S Pro will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to have a price tag of around CNY 4,700 (nearly Rs. 54,000) in China.