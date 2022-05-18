Technology

Apple releases new updates for iPhones, iPads: Details here

Written by Athik Saleh May 18, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The iOS 15.5 update brings anew setting that will automatically delete old Apple Podcasts episode (Photo credit: MacRumors)

Apple has updated its iPhone operating system to iOS 15.5. The new version has been rolled out alongside iPadOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4. The new iOS 15.5 is not a major update and is not big on user-facing improvements. However, it lays down the groundwork for select apps to link to external purchasing systems. The update also includes several security fixes.

Context Why does this story matter?

With its annual developer conference less than a month away, Apple has released the iOS 15.5 for iPhones. Notably, the Cupertino-based company is expected to announce iOS 16 at the conference.

This update with little to no user-facing optimizations could be a precursor to something big.

The added support for external payments will surely get Apple in the good books of several app developers.

As per the changelog, Apple Cash card users can now send and request money through the Wallet app with the help of two new buttons. The iOS and iPadOS updates also bring new settings in Apple Podcasts to limit the number of episodes stored and automatically delete older ones. Failure of home automation due to people arriving or leaving has also been fixed.

Lately, Apple has been under scrutiny in some countries, including the Netherlands and South Korea for not allowing third-party payment platforms. The new iOS 15.5 has support for apps with links to external purchasing systems. The new update also has fixes for over 25 security issues. According to the company, none of them were being actively exploited.

If your iPhone or iPad hasn't already received the latest firmware, you can manually update it to iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5. Simply go to Settings >General >Software Update. The new updates are available for everyone as they are not released in a staged manner.