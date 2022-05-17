Technology

Infinix Note 12 VIP debuts with 120W fast-charging technology

Infinix Note 12 VIP comes in Cayenne Grey and Force Black colors (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced two new Note 12-series smartphones, namely the Note 12 VIP and Note 12 G96. The former costs $299 (nearly Rs. 23,200) for its 8GB/256GB sole configuration while the latter starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for its 8GB/128GB base variant. As for the key highlights, the handsets feature an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Infinix is widely known for its budget smartphones. The brand recently entered the 5G segment with its first-ever 5G smartphone, the Zero 5G.

Now, it has joined the race to bring fast-charging technology to mid-range smartphones, rivaling against Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

The Note 12 VIP comes with 120W fast-charging, which is claimed to fully charge the handset in around 17 minutes.

Design and display The smartphones feature an AMOLED display

The Note 12 VIP gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, while the Note 12 G96 has a water-drop notch. Both have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handsets are 7.89mm thick and weigh 198g and 185g, respectively. They sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The VIP model also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras The Note 12 VIP packs a 108MP primary sensor

The Note 12 VIP and Note 12 G96 feature a triple camera arrangement on the rear. The former gets a 108MP (f/1.75) primary camera, 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The latter bears a 50MP (f/1.6) main lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a QVGA lens. On the front, both the devices have a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The handsets get support for 5GB of virtual RAM

The Note 12 VIP and Note 12 G96 are powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 5GB of virtual RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12-based XOS 10.6. The VIP model packs a 4,500mAh with 120W fast-charging support while the G96 version gets a 5,000mAh with 33W fast-charging.

Information Infinix Note 12 VIP, Note 12 G96: Pricing and availability

The Note 12 VIP has a price-tag of $299 (nearly Rs. 23,200) for its 8GB/256GB sole variant. The Note 12 G96 is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for its base variant with 8GB/128GB configuration. The may arrive in India in the coming weeks.