Popular media streaming service Plex is foraying into video games. The new Plex Arcade service won't be competing with Stadia, PS Now, or Project xCloud, but will instead focus on the retro gaming scene. Starting now, Plex Arcade lets you play a selection of Atari games through a subscription system that's free for the first seven days but will cost $5 a month thereafter.

No Linux support Stream retro games on phones, tablets, or devices with browser-support

Plex Arcade has partnered with freeware game streaming app provider Parsec to enable users to stream retro games from a Plex Media Server running on Windows or Mac computer. This allows retro gaming on platforms ranging from Android and iOS devices to Android TVs and virtually anything that can run a web browser. The lack of support for Linux Plex servers is a serious omission.

Pre-requisites What do you need to run Plex Arcade?

Using the service has a number of pre-requisites. In addition to running a Windows or Mac-based Plex media server, users will also need to purchase a Plex Arcade subscription for their Plex accounts. Enabling game streaming also requires an additional Parsec account. That also means you need to comply with Parsec's own graphics card compatibility requirement detailed on the official website.

Nintendo, Sega, Atari Plex Arcade supports streaming game ROMs from 12 retro consoles

The service bundles in Atari classics such as Fatal Run, Super Breakout, Sky Raider, Missile Command, and Centipede among 22 other retro titles. You can also add your own game ROMs to the library, but they must be compatible with one of the 12 consoles listed here. The service supports most Bluetooth controllers, but Plex recommends the PlayStation DualShock 4 and Xbox controllers.

Exercise in futility Plex Arcade: Pricey solution to a problem that doesn't exist