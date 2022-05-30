Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's specifications leaked: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 16MP under-display camera (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's specifications have been revealed in the latest leak. Courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, who has a good track record when it comes to such leaks, we now know the complete hardware details of the next-generation handset. It will only be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm.

Context Why does this story matter?

When it comes to foldable smartphones, Samsung has the largest market share in the world.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has done quite well and now, the company is readying its successor in the form of Fold 4.

Design-wise, the handset will have a refreshed look and slightly improved hardware to attract buyers and replicate Fold3's success.

Design and display The handset will have a 7.6-inch foldable display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will bear an inward folding design, slim bezels, and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover display. There will be three vertically housed cameras on the rear panel. The handset will pack a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED foldable screen, with both featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information It will have a 16MP in-screen camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 3x zoom. For selfies, it will feature a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP selfie snapper on the cover display.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price-tag of around $1,600 (around Rs. 1.24 lakh). (Source: Yogesh Brar)