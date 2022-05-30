Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's specifications leaked: Details here
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's specifications have been revealed in the latest leak. Courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, who has a good track record when it comes to such leaks, we now know the complete hardware details of the next-generation handset. It will only be an incremental upgrade over its predecessor and will feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the latest flagship chipset by Qualcomm.
- When it comes to foldable smartphones, Samsung has the largest market share in the world.
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has done quite well and now, the company is readying its successor in the form of Fold 4.
- Design-wise, the handset will have a refreshed look and slightly improved hardware to attract buyers and replicate Fold3's success.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will bear an inward folding design, slim bezels, and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover display. There will be three vertically housed cameras on the rear panel. The handset will pack a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED foldable screen, with both featuring a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 3x zoom. For selfies, it will feature a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP selfie snapper on the cover display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC.
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to bear a price-tag of around $1,600 (around Rs. 1.24 lakh). (Source: Yogesh Brar)