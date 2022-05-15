Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's camera specifications leaked: Details here

Written by Athik Saleh May 15, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will house a 4,400mAh battery (Photo credit: @smartprix and @OnLeaks)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August or September this year. Now, camera specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster Ice Universe. This comes only a few days after the handset's renders were leaked. It will feature a 3x zoom lens, which is described by the leaker as Samsung's "strongest 3x camera ever."

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are the crownless kings of the foldable smartphone market. It indeed is a tag many would love to have. For Samsung, however, it means added pressure.

If the leaked details about the Fold 4's camera are to be believed, the brand has taken the pressure in its stride and has tried to one-up the Fold 3.

Display The handset will have a foldable AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature an inward folding design with slim bezels and a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center of the cover display. It will sport three vertically-placed cameras on the rear. The handset will pack a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate and a 23:9 aspect ratio.

Information The device will boast a 50MP main camera

Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it will sport an under-display snapper and a standard one on the cover display.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip will power the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. At the heart, it should boot Android 12-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with wired and wireless fast-charging support. The smartphone should also support 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the time of its launch later this year. However, we expect it to be priced at around $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh).