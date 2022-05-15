Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's camera specifications leaked: Details here
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August or September this year. Now, camera specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster Ice Universe. This comes only a few days after the handset's renders were leaked. It will feature a 3x zoom lens, which is described by the leaker as Samsung's "strongest 3x camera ever."
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are the crownless kings of the foldable smartphone market. It indeed is a tag many would love to have. For Samsung, however, it means added pressure.
- If the leaked details about the Fold 4's camera are to be believed, the brand has taken the pressure in its stride and has tried to one-up the Fold 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature an inward folding design with slim bezels and a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center of the cover display. It will sport three vertically-placed cameras on the rear. The handset will pack a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate and a 23:9 aspect ratio.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it will sport an under-display snapper and a standard one on the cover display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. At the heart, it should boot Android 12-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with wired and wireless fast-charging support. The smartphone should also support 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.
Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the time of its launch later this year. However, we expect it to be priced at around $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh).