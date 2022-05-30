Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T to officially debut on June 7

Realme GT Neo 3T to officially debut on June 7

Written by Akash Pandey May 30, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3T will feature 150W fast-charging. Representative image (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has finally confirmed the launch date for its GT Neo 3T smartphone. According to the brand's latest tweet, the device will debut in Indonesia on June 7. It may also be introduced in other markets, including India, sometime in June. The handset is said to offer an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and industry-leading 150W fast-charging technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme continues to strengthen its hardware portfolio in Asian countries like Indonesia where it recorded an 11% market share in Q1 2022.

The brand's upcoming GT Neo 3T aims to rival upper mid-range offerings from Xiaomi and Samsung.

The smartphone has already appeared on the Geekbench listing and received multiple certifications. It may be similar to the Realme Q5 Pro.

Design and display The smartphone could bear an E4 AMOLED display

Realme GT Neo 3T will likely bear a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it is said to feature a triple rear camera arrangement. The handset is expected to sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It may sport a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo 3T may sport triple rear cameras, including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 chipset is expected

Realme GT Neo 3T may draw power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast-charging. For connectivity, it should have support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Realme GT Neo 3T in Indonesia will be revealed at the time of its launch on June 7. The smartphone is also expected to hit the Indian market sometime in June for around Rs. 35,000.