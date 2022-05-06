Technology

Motorola Edge 30 to launch in India on May 12

Motorola Edge 30 to launch in India on May 12

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

The Motorola Edge 30 can record 4K videos at 30fps via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its mid-range smartphone, the Edge 30, in India. According to an official post, the device will be launched in the country on May 12. To recall, the handset made its debut in the European markets last week with specifications such as a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,020mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Motorola Edge 30 is touted to be the world's thinnest 5G smartphone (at 6.79mm) and a good alternative to the Edge 30 Pro, if you find the latter a bit pricier.

The phone offers premium design and features at a fraction of the cost of the Pro model.

In India, it will be the first-ever smartphone to get a Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

Design and display The device has a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Motorola Edge 30 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a triple rear camera arrangement and an IP52 certification for dust and water resistance. The handset boasts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It comes in Meteor Gray, Supermoon Silver, and Aurora Green color variants.

Information It is equipped with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor

The Motorola Edge 30 has triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone houses a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

The Motorola Edge 30 is backed by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 12-based MyUX and draws power from a 4,020mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge 30: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of Motorola Edge 30 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. But considering its European pricing, the handset may start here at around Rs. 35,000.