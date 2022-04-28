Technology

Motorola Edge 30 debuts with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 28, 2022, 02:05 am 2 min read

Motorola Edge 30 has a 50MP main camera with All-Pixel Autofocus (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its latest mid-range handset, the Edge 30, in select markets, including Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, among others. It starts at €450 (around Rs. 36,500). The phone is only 6.79mm thick and weighs 155g, giving it a slim and stylish look. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ chip, a 4,020mAh battery, and Android 12 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola Edge 30 is the perfect option for those who consider the Edge 30 Pro a little pricey. The company has branded the Edge 30 as the thinnest 5G smartphone.

With the Edge 30, you get a stylish Edge-series handset for half the price of the Pro variant but packed with features nonetheless.

The only drawback of the phone is the comparatively smaller battery.

Display The phone features a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Motorola Edge 30 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver color options.

Information The handset flaunts a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The Motorola Edge 30 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It runs on Android 12 and supports 33W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 30 is fueled by a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge 30: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 30 carries a starting price-tag of €450 (roughly Rs. 36,500). The company is yet to announce any details about the availability of the phone. However, we expect it to be available in other markets, including India, in the coming days.