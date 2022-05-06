Technology

WhatsApp gets emoji reactions and new Group Chat features

Written by Athik Saleh May 06, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp users can now react to messages (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app, has announced that it is rolling out the ability to share files up to 2GB via Group Chats. The Meta-owned company has also said that it is increasing the number of participants in a group to 512 people. The addition of new features is seen as a move to make WhatsApp more work-friendly.

Context Why does this story matter?

The pandemic forced us to find new solutions to keep in touch with others and work without going to offices.

As remote working slowly takes shape as the preferred mode of working for many, messaging platforms like WhatsApp are trying their best to make Group Chats suited for professional needs.

The new updates to WhatsApp can be seen as another step in that direction.

New features Number of participants in groups increased to 512

With the latest update, WhatsApp has introduced three new features. Of the three, two are specifically aimed at groups. Previously, only files of sizes up to 100MB were allowed to be shared on Group Chats. The update increases this limit to a mammoth 2GB. Similarly, the messaging platform has increased the cap on participants in a group from 256 to 512.

Information 'Reactions' will stop clogging of WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp is also rolling out the 'reactions' feature, which will enable users to react to messages with an emoji. The feature, which is already available on rival apps like Slack and Telegram, will help declutter group chats.

Group Chat WhatsApp recently added the 'Community' feature

WhatsApp has been steadily improving its Group Chat, especially since the pandemic began. To start with, the company provides end-to-end encryption on Group Chats to enhance the privacy of the participants. WhatsApp also allows users to join a group call, even after it has started. It recently added the 'Community' feature that helps bring separate groups under one umbrella with a structure.

Upcoming features WhatsApp could remove the time limit to delete messages

An ever-evolving online landscape requires companies to come up with updates at regular intervals. Let's have a look at what WhatsApp has in store for the future. We might get a feature to hide our 'Last Seen' from specific contacts. The company may also do away with the time limit to delete sent messages. A logout button could replace the 'Delete Account' button.