OnePlus Nord 2T fully revealed in AliExpress listing: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2022, 10:35 am 2 min read

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in two colorways (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce another mid-range smartphone, the Nord 2T, in the coming days. Ahead of its launch, the device has been listed on AliExpress, revealing its complete specifications, design, and pricing details. As per the listing, the smartphone will carry a price-tag of $399 (nearly Rs. 30,600) for the 8GB/128GB variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and 80W fast-charging.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently spotted on the NBTC certification website and now, it has received a dedicated page on the Chinese retail portal.

It will be the company's latest addition to the Nord line-up and will carry a new processor, faster charging, and a new rear camera layout.

The Nord 2T will compete against mid-rangers from rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The device will flaunt a 90Hz AMOLED panel

The OnePlus Nord 2T will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera arrangement with dual LEDs. It will be available in Grey and Green color options. The handset will sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 50MP main sensor

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be equipped with triple rear cameras including a 50MP primary snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset will power the handset

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage The phone will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 2T will be announced at the time of its launch. However, according to the AliExpress listing, the device will debut with a price-tag of $399 (nearly Rs. 30,600).