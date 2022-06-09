Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T spotted on Indian website; price tipped

Realme GT Neo 3T spotted on Indian website; price tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

The GT Neo 3T gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme may soon introduce its latest mid-ranger, the GT Neo 3T, in India. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the support page of the brand's official Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. The device is expected to start at around Rs. 35,000 for its 8GB/128GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme had unveiled the GT Neo 3T globally two days ago, alongside GT Neo 3 and Buds Air 3 Nitro Blue edition.

The India-specific model is likely to bear similar specifications as the global variant and may launch later this month.

To recall, the GT Neo 3T was previously previewed at the brand's 'global flagship' store in Ahmedabad.

Internals The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the rear, it sports a racing flag-inspired design with a triple camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,300-nits of brightness.

Information It offers a 16MP front camera

The GT Neo 3T is equipped with triple rear cameras, comprising a 64MP (f/1.79) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphone offers 5GB of Virtual RAM

The GT Neo 3T is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, 5GB of Virtual RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo 3T in India will be revealed at the time of its launch which may happen later this month. It is expected to start around Rs. 35,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)