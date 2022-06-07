Realme GT Neo 3T, with triple cameras, launched: Check price
Realme has unveiled its latest mid-ranger, the GT Neo 3T. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 80W fast-charging support. The device starts at $470 (nearly Rs. 36,500) and comes in Flash Yellow, White, and Shadow Black color options. It will roll out globally starting this week.
- Looking at the design and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T, it seems like a rebranded version of the China-specific Q5 Pro.
- The handset is expected to debut in India as well. It has already bagged BIS certification and was previewed at the brand's 'global flagship' store in Ahmedabad recently.
- It will take on rivals from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola.
Realme GT Neo 3T sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a racing flag-inspired design with triple cameras. The handset flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 1,300-nits of brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Realme GT Neo 3T offers a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.79) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
Realme GT Neo 3T draws power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Realme GT Neo 3T bears a price-tag of $470 (nearly Rs. 36,500) for its 8GB/128GB configuration and $510 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for its 8GB/256GB model. It will roll out globally later this week.