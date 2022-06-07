Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T, with triple cameras, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 07, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3T comes in two configurations (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has unveiled its latest mid-ranger, the GT Neo 3T. As for the key highlights, the handset features an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and 80W fast-charging support. The device starts at $470 (nearly Rs. 36,500) and comes in Flash Yellow, White, and Shadow Black color options. It will roll out globally starting this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

Looking at the design and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T, it seems like a rebranded version of the China-specific Q5 Pro.

The handset is expected to debut in India as well. It has already bagged BIS certification and was previewed at the brand's 'global flagship' store in Ahmedabad recently.

It will take on rivals from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola.

Design and display The display offers 1,300-nits of peak brightness

Realme GT Neo 3T sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a racing flag-inspired design with triple cameras. The handset flaunts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 1,300-nits of brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

Realme GT Neo 3T offers a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.79) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the device

Realme GT Neo 3T draws power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo 3T bears a price-tag of $470 (nearly Rs. 36,500) for its 8GB/128GB configuration and $510 (roughly Rs. 39,700) for its 8GB/256GB model. It will roll out globally later this week.