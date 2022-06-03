Technology

Realme GT Neo 3T previewed at flagship store: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Realme's upcoming smartphone, the GT Neo 3T, is expected to be launched in India later this month. In the latest development, the brand has given a sneak peek of the device at the launch of its 'global flagship' store in Ahmedabad. Going by the design of the GT Neo 3T, it looks like a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro which was announced in China recently.

Context Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone has already bagged BIS certification, and now, its design has been revealed in full glory, hinting at its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

It appears to be a rebranded Q5 Pro model that was announced in China in April alongside the vanilla Q5.

The handset will take on mid-rangers from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung.

Design and display The handset will sport a racing flag-inspired rear panel

Realme GT Neo 3T will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it is will have a racing flag-inspired checkered design with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The handset will sport a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It could have a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo 3T will house a triple rear camera arrangement, that may comprise a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it may get a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC may power the device

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3T: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of the GT Neo 3T in India at the time of its launch which may happen soon. The smartphone is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 30,000.