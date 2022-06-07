Technology

Xiaomi 12 Ultra revealed in leaked renders: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 07, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will sport a quad rear camera setup (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Zoutons)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its flagship 12 Ultra smartphone sometime in July. Ahead of the official announcement, the renders of the device have surfaced online, showcasing a curved display and a massive, LEICA-engineered rear camera setup. The handset will sit at the top of the 12-series and is tipped to be the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi has teamed up with German camera maker LEICA after the latter ended its partnership with Huawei.

It remains to be seen if this partnership will bring more meaningful improvements to Xiaomi's flagship camera system.

While the brand has confirmed that its first-ever LEICA-branded smartphone will launch this July, it is almost certain that the upcoming device is the 12 Ultra.

Design and display The display could offer a 120Hz or higher refresh rate

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel will get a dual-tone design and a massive camera island with quad lenses, an LED flash, and LEICA's branding. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It will have a quad camera setup on the rear

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have four cameras on the rear. The device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and two additional periscope lenses. On the front, it may get a 20MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC should power the device

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset should boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be revealed at the time of its launch. In India, we expect it to start at around Rs. 70,000.